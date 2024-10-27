Major Drug Bust in Jammu: Arrests and Seizures
Seven alleged drug peddlers, including two brothers, were apprehended in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Significant quantities of heroin and poppy straw were seized, along with cash. Separate cases have been filed under the NDPS Act against the individuals involved.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, seven individuals, including two siblings, have been arrested across various operations in the Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police reported on Sunday.
The first operation unfolded in the Nagrota area, where police intercepted an SUV carrying four individuals and discovered 265 grams of heroin along with cash amounting to Rs 4.05 lakh. Three suspects, Shabir Choudhary, his brother Shakeel, and their associate Farooq, were apprehended, while Arif, a sibling, managed to flee.
Another two suspects, both women, were captured in the Mansar area with heroin, while an interstate smuggler named Avtar Singh was caught with 10 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur. All incidents have led to separate cases under the NDPS Act being registered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
