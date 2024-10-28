Left Menu

Violence Escalates: Evo Morales' Convoy Ambushed Amidst Bolivian Political Tensions

Evo Morales, Bolivia's former president, reported that his vehicle was ambushed by armed men, escalating tensions with current President Luis Arce. Amidst political disputes and violence, Morales accused the government of orchestrating the attack, reflecting deeper issues in Bolivia's political landscape and economic challenges.

Evo Morales, Bolivia's former leader, reported an assassination attempt on his life as his vehicle was allegedly ambushed by armed gunmen. The incident intensifies the political rift between Morales and current President Luis Arce amidst a backdrop of national tension and unrest.

A statement from Morales' support faction claims the attack was orchestrated by the current regime, further dividing the socialist MAS political party. The government denied involvement, asserting the need for a thorough investigation.

Bolivia faces severe political instability, exacerbated by economic challenges including dwindling natural gas production and rising inflation, adding to the deepening crisis as Morales also confronts separate legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

