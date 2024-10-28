Violence Escalates: Evo Morales' Convoy Ambushed Amidst Bolivian Political Tensions

Evo Morales, Bolivia's former leader, reported an assassination attempt on his life as his vehicle was allegedly ambushed by armed gunmen. The incident intensifies the political rift between Morales and current President Luis Arce amidst a backdrop of national tension and unrest.

A statement from Morales' support faction claims the attack was orchestrated by the current regime, further dividing the socialist MAS political party. The government denied involvement, asserting the need for a thorough investigation.

Bolivia faces severe political instability, exacerbated by economic challenges including dwindling natural gas production and rising inflation, adding to the deepening crisis as Morales also confronts separate legal issues.

