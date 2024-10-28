Wave of Violence in Sinaloa Amid Drug Lord's Arrest

A violent unrest swept through Mexico's Sinaloa state over the weekend, leaving at least 14 people dead, according to local authorities. The turmoil follows the recent arrest of the notorious drug trafficker Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada by U.S. officials.

The attorney general's office in Sinaloa reported opening 10 investigations concerning the homicides, which were concentrated in the capital city of Culiacan. This wave of violence is part of ongoing territorial disputes between criminal groups that have deeply impacted local life, leading to the temporary closure of businesses and schools.

Efforts by Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, have so far proved ineffective in quelling the violence, despite deploying military forces to the region. As the situation continues to escalate, confrontations have resulted in additional casualties, including a deadly shootout near Culiacan.

