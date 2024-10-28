Left Menu

Wave of Violence in Sinaloa Amid Drug Lord's Arrest

Following the arrest of drug trafficker Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in the U.S., Sinaloa has been engulfed by violence, leading to at least 14 deaths. The violence has subsequently disrupted normal life and compelled the closure of schools and businesses, with authorities striving to manage the crisis.

A violent unrest swept through Mexico's Sinaloa state over the weekend, leaving at least 14 people dead, according to local authorities. The turmoil follows the recent arrest of the notorious drug trafficker Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada by U.S. officials.

The attorney general's office in Sinaloa reported opening 10 investigations concerning the homicides, which were concentrated in the capital city of Culiacan. This wave of violence is part of ongoing territorial disputes between criminal groups that have deeply impacted local life, leading to the temporary closure of businesses and schools.

Efforts by Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, have so far proved ineffective in quelling the violence, despite deploying military forces to the region. As the situation continues to escalate, confrontations have resulted in additional casualties, including a deadly shootout near Culiacan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

