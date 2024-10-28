Philippines Strengthens U.S. Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro maintains confidence in the continuity of U.S. policies within the Asia-Pacific region, regardless of the upcoming U.S. presidential election's outcome, reinforcing strong bilateral ties.

Teodoro highlights China's so-called misbehavior in the South China Sea, which has put the Philippines in a prominent position regarding regional security concerns. He asserts that China’s aggressive expansionist agenda undermines rules, heightening the need for nations to unite.

The situation, further strained by China's dismissal of The Hague’s 2016 ruling against its claims, emphasizes the Philippines' strategy shift towards external defense bolstered by U.S. cooperation and formidable military expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)