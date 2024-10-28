Left Menu

High Court Drama: Chaurasia's Bail Extended in Coal-Levy Scam Case

The Supreme Court has extended interim bail for Saumya Chaurasia, implicated in the Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam. The decision follows an initial bail granted in September after 21 months in custody without trial. The court underscores ongoing restrictions pending further hearings in late November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:56 IST
High Court Drama: Chaurasia's Bail Extended in Coal-Levy Scam Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has chosen to extend the interim bail granted to Saumya Chaurasia, a key figure embroiled in the coal-levy scam alleged in Chhattisgarh.

The bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan scheduled the next hearing for November 27, emphasizing the continuation of the interim order.

Chaurasia, formerly Bhupesh Baghel's deputy secretary, had been held in custody for over a year and nine months without formal charges before her initial bail was granted in September. The court also directed that she remain out of her official duties and refrain from influencing witnesses while further proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024