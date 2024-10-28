High Court Drama: Chaurasia's Bail Extended in Coal-Levy Scam Case
The Supreme Court has extended interim bail for Saumya Chaurasia, implicated in the Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam. The decision follows an initial bail granted in September after 21 months in custody without trial. The court underscores ongoing restrictions pending further hearings in late November.
The Supreme Court has chosen to extend the interim bail granted to Saumya Chaurasia, a key figure embroiled in the coal-levy scam alleged in Chhattisgarh.
The bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan scheduled the next hearing for November 27, emphasizing the continuation of the interim order.
Chaurasia, formerly Bhupesh Baghel's deputy secretary, had been held in custody for over a year and nine months without formal charges before her initial bail was granted in September. The court also directed that she remain out of her official duties and refrain from influencing witnesses while further proceedings unfold.
