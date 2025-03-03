Left Menu

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel Criticizes Chhattisgarh Budget 2025-26

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticizes the 2025-26 state budget for lacking new farmer, unemployment, and LPG subsidy measures. Despite major allocations for agriculture and rural housing, Baghel highlights the absence of Modi's promised low-cost LPG and raises concerns over farmer and unemployment schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:09 IST
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel slammed the state budget for 2025-26, condemning the absence of new initiatives for farmers and the unemployed. Baghel specifically pointed out the budget's failure to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of offering LPG cylinders for Rs 500.

Addressing ANI, Baghel asserted that the budget lacks novelty and innovation, failing to introduce new schemes addressing critical issues such as irrigation, unemployment, and inflation. The Finance Minister, O P Choudhary, presented the second budget of his administration, yet, according to Baghel, key promises remain unmet, undermining the budget's claimed significance.

Despite the criticisms, the budget includes significant allocations: Rs 10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana to boost agriculture, Rs 8,500 crore for rural housing, and substantial funds for women's welfare and food security. Additionally, it allocates Rs 3,500 crore to provide free electricity for agricultural pumps and designates resources for infrastructure development, including Rs 2,000 crore for new road construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

