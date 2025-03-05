Left Menu

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Discharged in 2017 Sex CD Case

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has been discharged by a special CBI court in a 2017 alleged sex CD case due to insufficient evidence. The court's decision cites the lack of proof to back the allegations. Baghel expressed his satisfaction on social media, emphasizing the triumph of truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:23 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Discharged in 2017 Sex CD Case
Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

The special CBI court in Raipur has discharged Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader, in a controversial 2017 alleged sex CD case. Citing insufficient evidence, the court found no merit in the charges leveled against him.

Baghel's discharge application was accepted on Tuesday, leading to his relief from the case that was initiated amidst political rivalry. The lack of evidence in the chargesheet was a pivotal factor in the court's decision, as highlighted by senior counsel Manish Datt.

Reacting to the court's verdict, Baghel, who relinquished his post after the Congress lost the 2023 assembly polls, expressed his satisfaction via social media, stating "Satyamev Jayate." This case was notably marked by the political clash between the Congress and BJP, stemming from allegations involving a purported video of a BJP minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025