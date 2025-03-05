Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Discharged in 2017 Sex CD Case
Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has been discharged by a special CBI court in a 2017 alleged sex CD case due to insufficient evidence. The court's decision cites the lack of proof to back the allegations. Baghel expressed his satisfaction on social media, emphasizing the triumph of truth.
- Country:
- India
The special CBI court in Raipur has discharged Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader, in a controversial 2017 alleged sex CD case. Citing insufficient evidence, the court found no merit in the charges leveled against him.
Baghel's discharge application was accepted on Tuesday, leading to his relief from the case that was initiated amidst political rivalry. The lack of evidence in the chargesheet was a pivotal factor in the court's decision, as highlighted by senior counsel Manish Datt.
Reacting to the court's verdict, Baghel, who relinquished his post after the Congress lost the 2023 assembly polls, expressed his satisfaction via social media, stating "Satyamev Jayate." This case was notably marked by the political clash between the Congress and BJP, stemming from allegations involving a purported video of a BJP minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupesh Baghel
- CBI court
- sex CD case
- Chhattisgarh
- political
- truth
- Congress
- BJP
- chargesheet
- evidence
ALSO READ
Global Markets Tread Cautiously Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators
LNG Tanker Braves Red Sea amid Geopolitical Tensions
Political Drama in Assam: Gogoi Accuses Sarma of Election Fear
Congress Dismisses Controversy: Tharoor's Praise for Kerala's Growth a Closed Chapter
Congress Criticizes Government's Swifty Appointment of New CEC Amidst Constitution Concerns