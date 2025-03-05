Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Discharged in 2017 Sex CD Case

The special CBI court in Raipur has discharged Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader, in a controversial 2017 alleged sex CD case. Citing insufficient evidence, the court found no merit in the charges leveled against him.

Baghel's discharge application was accepted on Tuesday, leading to his relief from the case that was initiated amidst political rivalry. The lack of evidence in the chargesheet was a pivotal factor in the court's decision, as highlighted by senior counsel Manish Datt.

Reacting to the court's verdict, Baghel, who relinquished his post after the Congress lost the 2023 assembly polls, expressed his satisfaction via social media, stating "Satyamev Jayate." This case was notably marked by the political clash between the Congress and BJP, stemming from allegations involving a purported video of a BJP minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)