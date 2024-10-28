Tense Alliances: North Korea Joins Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Monday that North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's Kursk region, elevating tensions in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This maneuver marks a new level of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, considered a significant threat to global security.

Ukrainian officials have been warning about the North Korean presence for weeks, urging allies for military support and permission for long-range attacks on Russia. Despite initial Russian dismissals, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has not refuted the deployment reports, claiming it's part of a partnership treaty.

The North Korean move is seen as evidence of Russian desperation, with over 600,000 of its soldiers reportedly killed or wounded. Ukraine's chief of staff emphasized the need for more than sanctions, calling for weapons and decisive actions to prevent North Korea's further involvement.

