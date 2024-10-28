Left Menu

Turmoil in Bolivia: Shooting Targets Ex-President Morales Amid Party Rift

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the assassination attempt on former Bolivian President Evo Morales, whose vehicle was shot at, injuring the driver. The attack occurred amid rising tensions within Bolivia's socialist ruling party, highlighting a growing divide between current President Luis Arce and Morales.

In a shocking turn of events, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has denounced an apparent assassination attempt on former Bolivian leader Evo Morales. The attack took place just as political tensions continue to brew within Bolivia's ruling socialist party.

The incident, which saw gunfire targeting the vehicle transporting Morales, left the driver injured. Sheinbaum, a leftist leader herself, expressed solidarity with Morales and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace.

The political landscape in Bolivia has been shaky for weeks, with a noticeable rift forming between President Luis Arce and Morales, highlighting internal conflicts within the party.

