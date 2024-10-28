Left Menu

Heroic Army Dog 'Phantom' Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Jammu

An Army dog named Phantom was killed by a terrorist's bullet while protecting soldiers during an encounter in Jammu's Akhnoor sector. Phantom's bravery and selfless actions were praised by the Indian Army, acknowledging its ultimate sacrifice. The operation led to the neutralization of one terrorist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:35 IST
Heroic Army Dog 'Phantom' Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Jammu
Phantom
  • Country:
  • India

An Army dog named Phantom was killed after being hit by terrorist fire in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, the military confirmed on Monday.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army hailed Phantom's bravery, describing its sacrifice as a testament to loyalty and courage, honoring the service dog's memory.

The ongoing operation saw the elimination of one terrorist and the recovery of warlike materials, the Army reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

