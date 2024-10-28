Strengthening Laws to Protect Children from Trafficking in Odisha

At a recent state-level consultation in Odisha, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the urgency of enhancing regulations on children's digital behavior as a measure against trafficking.

The consultation focused on the necessity of a proactive approach, particularly through awareness programs and the establishment of a helpline for immediate action.

The event convened a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from UNICEF, police, and various NGOs, all advocating for a collaborative effort using the 4Ps—prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership—to tackle child trafficking.

