Strengthening Laws to Protect Children from Trafficking in Odisha

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the need for stronger regulations on children's digital behavior to combat trafficking. A state-level consultation stressed a proactive approach involving awareness programs and stakeholder cooperation. The meeting highlighted the importance of prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:51 IST
At a recent state-level consultation in Odisha, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the urgency of enhancing regulations on children's digital behavior as a measure against trafficking.

The consultation focused on the necessity of a proactive approach, particularly through awareness programs and the establishment of a helpline for immediate action.

The event convened a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from UNICEF, police, and various NGOs, all advocating for a collaborative effort using the 4Ps—prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership—to tackle child trafficking.

