Sri Lankan Police Foil Plot to Attack Tourist Hotspots

Sri Lankan authorities have expanded their investigation into a suspected plot to target tourist attractions across the country. This follows the recent arrest of three Sri Lankan nationals accused of planning an attack on Israeli visitors in Arugam Bay, a popular surfing spot on the eastern coast.

During a court session on Monday, the Colombo Magistrate received confirmation from police officials that additional suspects related to the potential attack have been identified. The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) sought judicial approval for further detention and interrogation of the three individuals already detained.

The case took a global dimension as both the US embassy and the British High Commission issued advisories to their nationals, citing credible threats to areas like Arugam Bay. Consequently, tourists are urged to steer clear of the location amidst heightened security measures.

