Left Menu

Sri Lankan Police Foil Plot to Attack Tourist Hotspots

Sri Lankan police have identified more suspects involved in plotting attacks on tourist sites, following arrests for a plan targeting Israeli tourists in Arugam Bay. The ongoing investigation involves Sri Lankan nationals, with increased security and warnings issued by the US and UK embassies to their citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:52 IST
Sri Lankan Police Foil Plot to Attack Tourist Hotspots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have expanded their investigation into a suspected plot to target tourist attractions across the country. This follows the recent arrest of three Sri Lankan nationals accused of planning an attack on Israeli visitors in Arugam Bay, a popular surfing spot on the eastern coast.

During a court session on Monday, the Colombo Magistrate received confirmation from police officials that additional suspects related to the potential attack have been identified. The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) sought judicial approval for further detention and interrogation of the three individuals already detained.

The case took a global dimension as both the US embassy and the British High Commission issued advisories to their nationals, citing credible threats to areas like Arugam Bay. Consequently, tourists are urged to steer clear of the location amidst heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024