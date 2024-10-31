Tensions Rise in Iran: Deadly Clashes at Afghan Border

An incident of violence in Iran involving explosions and gunfire has led to the deaths of at least two Afghan nationals, according to claims by Taliban authorities from Afghanistan. The confrontation occurred earlier this month, and has since become a subject of investigation by a high-ranking Taliban committee.

The Iranian government, however, refutes claims that any shootings took place near Saravan, a town in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, bordering Afghanistan. Taliban deputy spokesman, Hamdullah Fitrat, noted that the attacks occurred within Iranian territory in the Kalgan Valley, yet withheld information regarding who executed the attack.

This incident is set against a backdrop of increasing anti-Afghan sentiment in Iran. With stringent Western sanctions impacting the economy, there has been a sharp rise in rhetoric against Afghan migrants, many of whom have sought refuge in the country since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

