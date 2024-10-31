Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Iran: Deadly Clashes at Afghan Border

Earlier this month, explosions and gunfire in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province led to the deaths of at least two Afghans, sparking an investigation by Taliban authorities. Discrepancies exist in the reported casualties, with advocacy groups alleging higher figures. The incident highlights ongoing tensions amidst a backdrop of anti-migrant sentiment in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:57 IST
Tensions Rise in Iran: Deadly Clashes at Afghan Border
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An incident of violence in Iran involving explosions and gunfire has led to the deaths of at least two Afghan nationals, according to claims by Taliban authorities from Afghanistan. The confrontation occurred earlier this month, and has since become a subject of investigation by a high-ranking Taliban committee.

The Iranian government, however, refutes claims that any shootings took place near Saravan, a town in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, bordering Afghanistan. Taliban deputy spokesman, Hamdullah Fitrat, noted that the attacks occurred within Iranian territory in the Kalgan Valley, yet withheld information regarding who executed the attack.

This incident is set against a backdrop of increasing anti-Afghan sentiment in Iran. With stringent Western sanctions impacting the economy, there has been a sharp rise in rhetoric against Afghan migrants, many of whom have sought refuge in the country since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024