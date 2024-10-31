In the face of surging inflation, Russia's war economy is grappling with rising consumer prices, notably butter, which has seen a dramatic increase. President Vladimir Putin asserts the balance between military and consumer needs, but the market reflects ongoing economic pressures.

The price of butter has surged by over 25% since December, with notable products like 'Brest-Litovsk' high-grade butter in Moscow climbing 34% since January. This exorbitant rise has even led to cases of butter theft as retailers scramble to address the issue by securing products in stores.

The Russian government is actively monitoring the situation. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev has engaged with dairy producers and retailers to ensure supply, as imports from Belarus fall short. The economic outlook remains uncertain as defense spending rises, challenging the country's growth amidst Western sanctions.

