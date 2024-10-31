Left Menu

Russia's Butter Battle: Inflation and War Economy Collide

Russia faces soaring butter prices as its war economy strains under surging inflation. Prices of products like high-grade butter in Moscow have increased significantly, prompting economic concerns. The government is monitoring the situation closely, increasing imports to stabilize the market amidst rising defense expenditures.

Updated: 31-10-2024 22:06 IST
In the face of surging inflation, Russia's war economy is grappling with rising consumer prices, notably butter, which has seen a dramatic increase. President Vladimir Putin asserts the balance between military and consumer needs, but the market reflects ongoing economic pressures.

The price of butter has surged by over 25% since December, with notable products like 'Brest-Litovsk' high-grade butter in Moscow climbing 34% since January. This exorbitant rise has even led to cases of butter theft as retailers scramble to address the issue by securing products in stores.

The Russian government is actively monitoring the situation. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev has engaged with dairy producers and retailers to ensure supply, as imports from Belarus fall short. The economic outlook remains uncertain as defense spending rises, challenging the country's growth amidst Western sanctions.

