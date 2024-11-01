Left Menu

Election Heat: SST Seizes Rs 10.8 Crore in Foreign Currency

A Static Surveillance Team seized foreign currency worth Rs 10.8 crore from a vehicle in Mumbai. The seizure occurred during a sweep for election law violations in anticipation of elections. The cash was claimed to be from Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank, with Customs now investigating further.

Updated: 01-11-2024 00:12 IST
A Static Surveillance Team (SST) and the police successfully seized foreign currency notes amounting to Rs 10.8 crore from a car in Mumbai, according to a statement released Thursday.

The seizure took place amid heightened security measures across Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on November 20. The car, flagged for suspicion, was intercepted at the Marine Drive in the early morning hours, a police official noted.

The driver produced documentation linking the currency to the Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank, claiming it was being transported from the airport to the bank's office. Given the substantial amount, officials have passed the case to the Customs department for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

