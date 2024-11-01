Mahmoud al-Mashhadani Elected as Iraq's Speaker, Ending Year-Long Paralysis
Iraq's parliament has elected Mahmoud al-Mashhadani as its new speaker, resolving a lengthy impasse. The decision follows the displacement of previous speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. Al-Mashhadani, supported by a coalition that includes influential Shi'ite parties, will play a critical role in Iraq's power-sharing political structure.
In a significant political development, Iraq's parliament has elected Sunni lawmaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani as its speaker, effectively ending a prolonged deadlock that lasted nearly a year. The position had remained vacant due to extended disagreements among various political factions.
The stalemate was exacerbated by a Federal Supreme Court decision last November, which disrupted the career of former speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, known as Iraq's most prominent Sunni Muslim politician. This decision set the stage for a challenging succession battle. Al-Mashhadani, who previously held the speaker position from 2006 to 2008, secured the role once again with substantial backing from a coalition of influential Shi'ite parties and Iran-aligned groups, as well as the State of Law coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
The role of the speaker is critical for maintaining legislative order and fostering dialogue between Iraq's diverse political factions. This role is essential in mediating conflicts and achieving consensus, crucial in Iraq's often fragmented political landscape, under a unique power-sharing arrangement intended to prevent sectarian strife where the president is a Kurd, the prime minister a Shi'ite, and the parliament speaker a Sunni.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies
Dollar Peaks Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty and Economic Resilience
Aussie Dollar Surges as Employment Booms, Dollar Holds Firm Pre-Election
Japan's Ruling Party Faces Historic Election Challenge
Judge Orders DOJ to Probe Pence's Document Case Amid Trump Election Trial