Left Menu

Mahmoud al-Mashhadani Elected as Iraq's Speaker, Ending Year-Long Paralysis

Iraq's parliament has elected Mahmoud al-Mashhadani as its new speaker, resolving a lengthy impasse. The decision follows the displacement of previous speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. Al-Mashhadani, supported by a coalition that includes influential Shi'ite parties, will play a critical role in Iraq's power-sharing political structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:08 IST
Mahmoud al-Mashhadani Elected as Iraq's Speaker, Ending Year-Long Paralysis

In a significant political development, Iraq's parliament has elected Sunni lawmaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani as its speaker, effectively ending a prolonged deadlock that lasted nearly a year. The position had remained vacant due to extended disagreements among various political factions.

The stalemate was exacerbated by a Federal Supreme Court decision last November, which disrupted the career of former speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, known as Iraq's most prominent Sunni Muslim politician. This decision set the stage for a challenging succession battle. Al-Mashhadani, who previously held the speaker position from 2006 to 2008, secured the role once again with substantial backing from a coalition of influential Shi'ite parties and Iran-aligned groups, as well as the State of Law coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

The role of the speaker is critical for maintaining legislative order and fostering dialogue between Iraq's diverse political factions. This role is essential in mediating conflicts and achieving consensus, crucial in Iraq's often fragmented political landscape, under a unique power-sharing arrangement intended to prevent sectarian strife where the president is a Kurd, the prime minister a Shi'ite, and the parliament speaker a Sunni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024