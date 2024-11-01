Diwali Blaze in Ambala: A Night of Destruction
Two significant fires erupted in Ambala City during Diwali, destroying goods and several vehicles. A crockery market shop and a parking lot near the Old Civil Hospital were affected. No injuries occurred. Firecrackers and an electrical short-circuit are suspected causes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Two major fire outbreaks hit Ambala City on Diwali night, leading to the devastation of goods and several vehicles, officials reported Friday.
The first inferno broke out at a crockery market shop, taking firefighters several hours to extinguish the flames.
Meanwhile, a second fire in a nearby parking lot destroyed three cars and an auto-rickshaw. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident. Fire Station Officer Tarsem Kumar suggested firecrackers might have sparked the parking lot blaze, whereas an electrical short-circuit likely caused the shop fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambala
- fire
- Diwali
- vehicles
- crockery
- incident
- firecrackers
- electrical
- damage
- night
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Healthcare Upgradation in West Bengal Following Tragic Incident
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over Silence on Bahraich Incident
Medical College Hosts a Scandalous Ragging Incident
Controversy Unfolds: Mizoram Minister's Convoy Incident
Coast Guard Officer in Road Rage Incident Sparks Investigation