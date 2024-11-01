Diwali Blaze in Ambala: A Night of Destruction

Two major fire outbreaks hit Ambala City on Diwali night, leading to the devastation of goods and several vehicles, officials reported Friday.

The first inferno broke out at a crockery market shop, taking firefighters several hours to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, a second fire in a nearby parking lot destroyed three cars and an auto-rickshaw. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident. Fire Station Officer Tarsem Kumar suggested firecrackers might have sparked the parking lot blaze, whereas an electrical short-circuit likely caused the shop fire.

