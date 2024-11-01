Left Menu

Diwali Blaze in Ambala: A Night of Destruction

Two significant fires erupted in Ambala City during Diwali, destroying goods and several vehicles. A crockery market shop and a parking lot near the Old Civil Hospital were affected. No injuries occurred. Firecrackers and an electrical short-circuit are suspected causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two major fire outbreaks hit Ambala City on Diwali night, leading to the devastation of goods and several vehicles, officials reported Friday.

The first inferno broke out at a crockery market shop, taking firefighters several hours to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, a second fire in a nearby parking lot destroyed three cars and an auto-rickshaw. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident. Fire Station Officer Tarsem Kumar suggested firecrackers might have sparked the parking lot blaze, whereas an electrical short-circuit likely caused the shop fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

