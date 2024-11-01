Junior Doctors Intensify Agitation for Justice in Medic's Murder Case

In Kolkata, junior doctors from R G Kar Medical College voiced their frustration over the Central Bureau of Investigation's slow progress in the probe into a colleague's brutal rape and murder. They announced plans to intensify their protests through rallies and other public demonstrations.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum criticized the CBI report, which implicated only one individual, brought into the investigation after a police arrest. Forum spokesperson Debashis Halder announced rallies, with the first action scheduled on November 9, urging members from civil society to join.

The investigation's pace and lack of comprehensive scrutiny into others potentially involved, including former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, have led to increased agitation. The ruling Trinamool Congress critiqued the ongoing protests, questioning their direction and potential political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)