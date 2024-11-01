Fatal Feud: Tragic End to a Family Dispute Over Illicit Affair

In a tragic incident in Kakinada, three family members were killed over a feud that stemmed from an old extramarital affair, police reported on Friday.

The victims, identified as B Chinnaiah, his brother B Raju, and son B Ramesh, were allegedly attacked by neighbors with iron rods following a heated argument on Diwali night.

The alleged attackers, P Baby, her husband, and their children, have been arrested. Authorities revealed Chinnaiah's illicit relationship with Baby as the catalyst for the prolonged discord between the two families.

