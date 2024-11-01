Left Menu

Fatal Feud: Tragic End to a Family Dispute Over Illicit Affair

Three members of a family in Kakinada were killed in a brutal attack linked to a long-standing extramarital affair. The accused, including a woman named Baby and her family, reportedly assaulted the victims using iron rods. The police have arrested the culprits and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:56 IST
Fatal Feud: Tragic End to a Family Dispute Over Illicit Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Kakinada, three family members were killed over a feud that stemmed from an old extramarital affair, police reported on Friday.

The victims, identified as B Chinnaiah, his brother B Raju, and son B Ramesh, were allegedly attacked by neighbors with iron rods following a heated argument on Diwali night.

The alleged attackers, P Baby, her husband, and their children, have been arrested. Authorities revealed Chinnaiah's illicit relationship with Baby as the catalyst for the prolonged discord between the two families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024