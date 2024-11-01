Fatal Feud: Tragic End to a Family Dispute Over Illicit Affair
Three members of a family in Kakinada were killed in a brutal attack linked to a long-standing extramarital affair. The accused, including a woman named Baby and her family, reportedly assaulted the victims using iron rods. The police have arrested the culprits and are investigating further.
In a tragic incident in Kakinada, three family members were killed over a feud that stemmed from an old extramarital affair, police reported on Friday.
The victims, identified as B Chinnaiah, his brother B Raju, and son B Ramesh, were allegedly attacked by neighbors with iron rods following a heated argument on Diwali night.
The alleged attackers, P Baby, her husband, and their children, have been arrested. Authorities revealed Chinnaiah's illicit relationship with Baby as the catalyst for the prolonged discord between the two families.
