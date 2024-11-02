Left Menu

Clash in Kashmir: Militants Engaged by Security Forces

In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, two militants were killed during a clash with security forces. The confrontation occurred near Halkan Gali. Of the two militants, one was a foreigner. Authorities are still determining their group links, and further operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:46 IST
Clash in Kashmir: Militants Engaged by Security Forces
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district neutralized two militants in an operation on Saturday, as per official reports.

The encounter erupted near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area. One of the slain militants was identified as a foreign national, while the other was a local. Their affiliations remain under investigation.

Another encounter is concurrently active in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, with no casualties reported yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024