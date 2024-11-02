Clash in Kashmir: Militants Engaged by Security Forces

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district neutralized two militants in an operation on Saturday, as per official reports.

The encounter erupted near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area. One of the slain militants was identified as a foreign national, while the other was a local. Their affiliations remain under investigation.

Another encounter is concurrently active in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, with no casualties reported yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)