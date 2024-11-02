Cairo's Diplomatic Dynamics: Bridging Conflicts in Gaza

Cairo is currently hosting significant diplomatic talks between Fatah and Hamas aimed at establishing a committee to manage Gaza, according to an Egyptian security source. This initiative is part of Egypt's larger effort to mediate peace and expand humanitarian relief in the region.

Hamas is adamant that any discussions must culminate in a wide-ranging agreement that ends the ongoing conflict and includes a deal for exchanging hostages and prisoners. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war will end only with Hamas's complete defeat.

These talks highlight the complex and sensitive nature of peace negotiations, as Egypt continues to play a crucial role in facilitating dialogue among the involved parties to achieve a sustainable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)