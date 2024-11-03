Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's Transnational Threats Unveiled
Gurugram Police have charged Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, for threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from overseas. Anmol allegedly made calls from the US and Canada using Zimbabwean and Kenyan numbers. Efforts are ongoing to extradite him to India.
Gurugram Police have charged Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from abroad, sources confirmed on Sunday.
Authorities claim Anmol made threatening calls from the US and Canada, utilizing phone numbers from Zimbabwe and Kenya. To pursue the case, a dedicated team comprising members of the STF and several crime and cyber crime units is actively investigating.
Gurugram Police are working to extradite Anmol Bishnoi to India. A complaint states that on October 30, Anmol made threatening six-minute calls to a secretary of Satpal Tanwar, claiming intentions to harm Tanwar. Anmol is reportedly hiding in the US, with a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to his capture, as announced by the National Investigation Agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
