Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's Transnational Threats Unveiled

Gurugram Police have charged Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, for threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from overseas. Anmol allegedly made calls from the US and Canada using Zimbabwean and Kenyan numbers. Efforts are ongoing to extradite him to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:17 IST
Gurugram Police have charged Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from abroad, sources confirmed on Sunday.

Authorities claim Anmol made threatening calls from the US and Canada, utilizing phone numbers from Zimbabwe and Kenya. To pursue the case, a dedicated team comprising members of the STF and several crime and cyber crime units is actively investigating.

Gurugram Police are working to extradite Anmol Bishnoi to India. A complaint states that on October 30, Anmol made threatening six-minute calls to a secretary of Satpal Tanwar, claiming intentions to harm Tanwar. Anmol is reportedly hiding in the US, with a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to his capture, as announced by the National Investigation Agency.

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

