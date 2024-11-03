Kerala Officer's WhatsApp Controversy: Hacker's Trail

An IAS officer in Kerala has alleged that his personal WhatsApp number was hacked and used to form a religious group without his consent.

Upon discovering the breach, the officer reported the matter to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, seeking a thorough investigation.

The group, reportedly named as a Hindu community group, included members from various communities, prompting the officer to swiftly dismantle it and clarify his non-involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)