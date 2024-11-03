Kerala Officer's WhatsApp Controversy: Hacker's Trail
An IAS officer in Kerala filed a complaint with the police, alleging his WhatsApp number was hacked to create a religious group. The controversial group added officers from diverse communities. The officer immediately dismantled the group and reported it to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.
An IAS officer in Kerala has alleged that his personal WhatsApp number was hacked and used to form a religious group without his consent.
Upon discovering the breach, the officer reported the matter to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, seeking a thorough investigation.
The group, reportedly named as a Hindu community group, included members from various communities, prompting the officer to swiftly dismantle it and clarify his non-involvement.
