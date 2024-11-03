Left Menu

Houthis' Military Evolution: A New Axis of Resistance Powerhouse

Once a local armed group, Yemen's Houthis have transformed into a powerful military entity, heavily backed by Iran and regional allies. Their strategic attacks at sea have heightened their influence, as they position themselves within the 'Axis of Resistance'. This has contributed to an escalating international crisis.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have dramatically evolved from a local armed group to a formidable military entity, receiving backing from Iran and regional allies such as Hezbollah and Iraqi militant groups, according to a recent UN report.

The report, submitted to the UN Security Council, highlights how the Houthis have capitalized on the Israel-Hamas conflict to strengthen their role in Iran's Axis of Resistance, aiming to boost their regional clout. Their actions, including attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, have disrupted global shipping channels and drawn international attention.

The UN experts note an unprecedented scale of military support, including weapons and training, funneled to the Houthis from Iran, escalating the Yemen conflict into a significant international crisis. The group's maritime actions signify a marked shift in their operational strategy.

