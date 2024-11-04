Iran Detains Iranian-American Journalist Amid Rising Tensions

Iran has detained Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist, escalating tensions amid recent geopolitical strife involving Israel and the US. Valizadeh, who once worked for the US-funded Radio Farda, has been held in Iran for months, the US State Department confirmed on Sunday.

The State Department is coordinating with Swiss intermediaries to obtain more information about Valizadeh's case. The arrest exemplifies Iran's strategy of detaining citizens with Western ties, a practice condemned by international law and often used for political manipulation.

Valizadeh's detention comes following historical tensions, including the release of U.S. hostages in the 1979 Embassy crisis. Recent demonstrations in Iran reiterate an anti-US and anti-Israel sentiment, with crowds expressing visible hostility at rallies, further complicating diplomatic interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)