Integrity and Unity: New Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's Vision for J&K Assembly

Abdul Rahim Rather, the newly-elected Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly, emphasizes unity, integrity, and a non-partisan approach in his maiden address. He calls for upholding the dignity of the House, ensuring constructive governance, and pledges to implement new rules to guide assembly proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:36 IST
Integrity and Unity: New Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's Vision for J&K Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Abdul Rahim Rather, newly elected Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly, made a strong statement about unity and integrity in his maiden speech on Monday. Rather pledged to maintain the sanctity of the House, emphasizing that effective time management and constructive dialogue are crucial.

He urged members to hold the government accountable but stressed the importance of respect and preparation in their interactions. The speaker, a veteran of 36 years in parliamentary politics, asserted his commitment to non-partisanship, vowing to conduct proceedings objectively and neutrally.

With the Reorganization Act establishing J&K's status as a Union territory, Rather highlighted the need to modify assembly rules promptly while ensuring they align with the new framework. The session was adjourned until Tuesday, planning for comprehensive rule modifications to enhance assembly functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

