Celebrating a Century of Ol Chiki: A Symbol of Santhali Identity and Unity

At a centenary event for the Ol Chiki script, President Droupadi Murmu called it a 'powerful symbol' of Santhali identity. Created in 1925 by Pandit Raghunath Murmu, Ol Chiki remains integral to preserving the cultural heritage of the Santhal community.

During the commemorative gathering, Murmu praised the script's growing digital presence and its inclusion in India's Constitution's Eighth Schedule. The event featured cultural performances highlighting Santhali traditions, and a special postage stamp and commemorative coin were released.

Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, remarked on the script's phonetic completeness, while Secretary Vivek Aggarwal considered it a 'gift to India.' The importance of promoting Ol Chiki for linguistic and educational development was stressed, honoring its past and securing its future.

(With inputs from agencies.)