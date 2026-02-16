Tensions Rise at PSG: A Test of Unity and Strategy

Paris Saint-Germain is navigating a season filled with challenges and rising tensions. The club is under pressure after not automatically qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, resulting in a crucial playoff against Ligue 1 rival Monaco.

The team's struggles are exacerbated by a 3-1 loss to Rennes, allowing Lens to reclaim the top spot in Ligue 1, while they are also out of the French Cup. Critically, Ousmane Dembélé, a key player, has openly critiqued the attitude of his teammates, urging for a more unified front.

Coach Luis Enrique is emphasizing team unity above individual glory, a stance that previously brought success. Injuries and adaptation challenges persist, as goalkeeper and attacking line configurations remain unsettled. As PSG prepares to face a formidable Monaco side, their season's trajectory hinges on reclaiming cohesion and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)