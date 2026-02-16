Left Menu

Tensions Rise at PSG: A Test of Unity and Strategy

Paris Saint-Germain is facing heightened pressure after failing to qualify directly for the last 16 of the Champions League, leading to tensions within the team. Ousmane Dembélé questioned the commitment of players, while coach Luis Enrique is focusing on unity. Injuries and player adjustments offer additional challenges ahead of a pivotal match against Monaco.

Updated: 16-02-2026 20:20 IST
Paris Saint-Germain is navigating a season filled with challenges and rising tensions. The club is under pressure after not automatically qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, resulting in a crucial playoff against Ligue 1 rival Monaco.

The team's struggles are exacerbated by a 3-1 loss to Rennes, allowing Lens to reclaim the top spot in Ligue 1, while they are also out of the French Cup. Critically, Ousmane Dembélé, a key player, has openly critiqued the attitude of his teammates, urging for a more unified front.

Coach Luis Enrique is emphasizing team unity above individual glory, a stance that previously brought success. Injuries and adaptation challenges persist, as goalkeeper and attacking line configurations remain unsettled. As PSG prepares to face a formidable Monaco side, their season's trajectory hinges on reclaiming cohesion and strategy.

