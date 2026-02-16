A Call for Unity in the EU: Germany's Stand
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasizes the need for EU countries to prioritize unity over national interests. Speaking in Brussels, he expresses Germany's willingness to make compromises ahead of a crucial meeting of EU finance ministers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:42 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The European Union stands at a pivotal juncture, with a strong call from German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil urging member states to set aside national interests in favor of collective unity.
Speaking in Brussels, Klingbeil highlighted Germany's readiness to compromise, emphasizing the importance of cohesion within the bloc.
His remarks come ahead of an important meeting of EU finance ministers, where cooperation will be key to addressing shared challenges and future policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
