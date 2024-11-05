Diplomatic Talks: Iran-Pakistan Collaboration Amidst Middle East Tensions
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visits Pakistan for discussions on improving bilateral ties and addressing Middle East tensions, particularly with Israel. The visit focuses on cooperation in trade, energy, and security and revisiting the stalled gas pipeline project faced by sanctions from Washington.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan and discussing Middle Eastern tensions, notably the escalating standoff with Israel.
Araghchi's schedule includes meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Ministry officials. The visit highlights Iran's concerns following Israel's recent strikes that targeted military sites in Iran.
Besides regional security, the agenda includes reviving the stalled project for a gas pipeline to Pakistan, which has been on hold due to United States sanctions on Iran's nuclear activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Minister Highlights Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation
Financial Markets React to Middle East Tensions and U.S. Election Prospects
Blinken's Diplomatic Push Amid Middle East Tensions
Blinken's Daunting Mission: Pursuing Ceasefire Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions