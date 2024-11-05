Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Iran-Pakistan Collaboration Amidst Middle East Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visits Pakistan for discussions on improving bilateral ties and addressing Middle East tensions, particularly with Israel. The visit focuses on cooperation in trade, energy, and security and revisiting the stalled gas pipeline project faced by sanctions from Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:24 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan and discussing Middle Eastern tensions, notably the escalating standoff with Israel.

Araghchi's schedule includes meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Ministry officials. The visit highlights Iran's concerns following Israel's recent strikes that targeted military sites in Iran.

Besides regional security, the agenda includes reviving the stalled project for a gas pipeline to Pakistan, which has been on hold due to United States sanctions on Iran's nuclear activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

