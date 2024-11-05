Diplomatic Talks: Iran-Pakistan Collaboration Amidst Middle East Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan and discussing Middle Eastern tensions, notably the escalating standoff with Israel.

Araghchi's schedule includes meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Ministry officials. The visit highlights Iran's concerns following Israel's recent strikes that targeted military sites in Iran.

Besides regional security, the agenda includes reviving the stalled project for a gas pipeline to Pakistan, which has been on hold due to United States sanctions on Iran's nuclear activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)