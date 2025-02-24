Left Menu

Sergei Shoigu's Strategic Visit to Southeast Asia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Tensions

Sergei Shoigu, Russian Security Council Secretary, visits Indonesia and Malaysia to discuss security and defense topics. This follows the West's sanctions on Russia after Ukraine's invasion. The focus is on enhanced cooperation with Asia, given Russia's shifted geopolitical interests. Malaysia's interest in BRICS underscores the changing regional alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 10:04 IST
Sergei Shoigu's Strategic Visit to Southeast Asia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Tensions
Sergei Shoigu

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, has embarked on a working visit to Indonesia and Malaysia. The visit, starting Monday, aims to address topics of security and defense, as reported by Russian news agencies.

During the trip, discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, with an emphasis on security and defense cooperation, are expected. Russia's geopolitical shift towards Asia follows punitive sanctions imposed by Western nations in response to its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Shoigu, once Russia's formidable defense minister, has criticized Western attempts to strategically undermine Russia through Ukraine. Additionally, Malaysia is eager to join the BRICS group, as part of a move towards stronger economic ties with Russia, enhancing the region's global economic influence against the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025