Sergei Shoigu's Strategic Visit to Southeast Asia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, has embarked on a working visit to Indonesia and Malaysia. The visit, starting Monday, aims to address topics of security and defense, as reported by Russian news agencies.

During the trip, discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, with an emphasis on security and defense cooperation, are expected. Russia's geopolitical shift towards Asia follows punitive sanctions imposed by Western nations in response to its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Shoigu, once Russia's formidable defense minister, has criticized Western attempts to strategically undermine Russia through Ukraine. Additionally, Malaysia is eager to join the BRICS group, as part of a move towards stronger economic ties with Russia, enhancing the region's global economic influence against the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)