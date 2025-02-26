Winston Peters Concludes Diplomatic Visit to China, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing today (26 February), marking the conclusion of a productive two-day visit to China. The visit underscored the deep and long-standing relationship between New Zealand and China, with discussions spanning trade, regional security, and global challenges.

"We were pleased to reconnect with Foreign Minister Wang. We have known each other for many years, and today we continued our wide-ranging and constructive dialogue," said Mr. Peters.

This meeting took place a year after Foreign Minister Wang’s last visit to New Zealand and marked Mr. Peters’ sixth official visit to Beijing, having first visited in 1997. His engagements in China have also included visits to several other cities over the years.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

China remains New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with strong economic and cultural ties shaping the bilateral relationship. Mr. Peters emphasized the significance of this relationship and the importance of ongoing collaboration.

“In line with our comprehensive relationship, we discussed continued bilateral cooperation, a broad range of regional and global issues, as well as areas where we hold different perspectives,” he stated.

The meeting covered key issues affecting both nations, including China’s recent naval deployment to the Tasman Sea. The Ministers also addressed New Zealand’s close partnerships with Pacific nations, particularly its constitutional relationships with Realm partners such as the Cook Islands.

Regional Security and International Stability

Security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region were a focal point, with discussions addressing increased tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Mr. Peters reiterated New Zealand’s commitment to upholding international norms and stability.

“We raised the importance New Zealand places on international rules, norms, and institutions, including those that have long underpinned the stability and success of the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

The Ministers also discussed China’s role in addressing global security challenges, including Russia’s war on Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Both parties acknowledged the value of continued high-level exchanges to foster mutual understanding. Plans for further dialogue between New Zealand and China this year include discussions on trade, agriculture, Antarctic cooperation, climate change, consular matters, human rights, and Pacific affairs.

During his visit to Beijing, Mr. Peters also engaged with other senior Chinese officials, including Vice President Han Zheng and Minister Liu Jianchao, Head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party. Additionally, he met with Ambassadors to Pacific Island countries based in Beijing and connected with Chinese alumni of New Zealand universities.

As New Zealand and China navigate an evolving geopolitical landscape, the visit reaffirmed both nations' commitment to constructive dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.