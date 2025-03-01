Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Mexico and the U.S. Look to the Future
Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard described his meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as 'cordial.' The two countries share a promising future in collaboration, as expressed by Ebrard in a social media post, indicating a positive direction in Mexico-U.S. economic relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:25 IST
Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard characterized a recent meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as cordial, signaling a tone of cooperation between the two countries.
Ebrard shared on social media that Mexico and the United States hold a 'great future working together,' highlighting economic diplomacy between the neighboring nations.
The statement points to a warming of bilateral relations, with potential implications for future economic partnerships and collaborative ventures between Mexico and the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. and India Gear Up for $500 Billion Trade Target by 2030
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.
Extradition of Mumbai Attack Conspirator Approved by U.S.
TikTok Triumphs: App Returns to U.S. Stores as Trump Delays Ban
Taiwan-U.S. Relations Teeter Amidst New Tariff Talks