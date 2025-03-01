Left Menu

Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Mexico and the U.S. Look to the Future

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard described his meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as 'cordial.' The two countries share a promising future in collaboration, as expressed by Ebrard in a social media post, indicating a positive direction in Mexico-U.S. economic relations.

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard characterized a recent meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as cordial, signaling a tone of cooperation between the two countries.

Ebrard shared on social media that Mexico and the United States hold a 'great future working together,' highlighting economic diplomacy between the neighboring nations.

The statement points to a warming of bilateral relations, with potential implications for future economic partnerships and collaborative ventures between Mexico and the U.S.

