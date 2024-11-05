Left Menu

Tragic Family Homicide Shocks Bhelupur

In a shocking crime in Bhelupur, Rajinder Gupta reportedly killed his wife and three children, two of whom were teenagers, before fleeing the scene. Neighbors discovered the horrific crime later and informed the authorities. An investigation is underway, with police attempting to understand the motive.

Updated: 05-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:55 IST

A chilling incident in Bhelupur has left the community in shock, as a man is accused of killing his wife and three children in cold blood. The suspect, Rajinder Gupta, shot his wife, Neetu Gupta, their two sons, Navnendra and Subendra, aged 25 and 15 respectively, and daughter Gaurangi, 16.

The heinous crime reportedly took place late Monday night at the family's home in Bhaidani. The incident came to light when the tenants discovered the grim scene and called the police. Authorities have since launched an investigation to uncover the reasons behind this brutal act.

Forensic experts and senior police officers arrived at the crime scene shortly after the report was filed. As the probe continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, hoping to bring clarity to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

