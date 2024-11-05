Left Menu

Netflix Offices Probed in Tax Fraud Investigation

Authorities in France and the Netherlands have initiated a preliminary investigation into tax fraud at Netflix and conducted searches at their offices. Netflix representatives have not yet commented on these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:59 IST
Authorities in France and the Netherlands have launched a preliminary inquiry into possible tax fraud by streaming giant Netflix, leading to searches at their respective offices.

A source within the French judicial system confirmed the investigative steps taken on Tuesday, indicating a focused effort on broader tax compliance issues.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Netflix has yet to provide an official response or statement regarding the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

