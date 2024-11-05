Left Menu

Dawoodi Bohra Community Challenges Waqf Amendments

The Dawoodi Bohra community contends that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill does not account for their unique religious structure and practices. They argue for exclusion from the Waqf board's regulation, emphasizing the role of 'al-Dai al-Mutlaq' and the community's distinct status, urging special treatment under Indian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:48 IST
Dawoodi Bohra Community Challenges Waqf Amendments
  India

The Dawoodi Bohra community has expressed strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, stating that it fails to acknowledge their unique religious and social structure. The community, which is a small but influential sect amongst Muslims, insists on being excluded from the purview of any Waqf board regulation.

Represented by senior advocate Harish Salve before a parliamentary committee, the community underscored their distinct needs, citing their spiritual leader, 'al-Dai al-Mutlaq', who holds absolute authority in their affairs. They argue that the proposed bill undermines their religious practices protected by the Indian Constitution.

The Dawoodi Bohra community believes that their properties should be governed according to local trust laws in Mumbai, rather than under a Waqf board. They emphasize that treating distinct communities similarly violates constitutional guarantees of equality, pushing for recognition of their unique identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

