Revolutionizing Justice: Supreme Court's 75-Year Journey

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for equal justice and elimination of outdated colonial practices in the judiciary. At an event, she discussed the significance of the Supreme Court's 75-year legacy, highlighting its role in the social revolution and importance of legal aid and prison reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:31 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has called for a judiciary that upholds equal justice and eliminates obsolete colonial practices. Speaking at an event on Tuesday, she underscored the Supreme Court's role as a conscience-keeper for India over its 75-year history.

The President detailed the Supreme Court's journey, noting its deep roots in Indian ethos and its transformative impact on Indian society. In addition, she highlighted the release of three key publications that underline the judiciary's critical role.

Emphasizing the importance of legal aid and prison reforms, Murmu applauded the contributions of legal aid clinics and discussed the Supreme Court's initiatives to improve justice delivery. The event was attended by prominent figures including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

