Sgt. Quandarius Stanley, 23, of the US Army, has died from injuries sustained while working on a humanitarian aid mission in Gaza. A motor transport operator, Stanley was critically injured when high winds and turbulent seas damaged the pier he was working on, causing Army vessels to beach.

Stanley, assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, was praised by brigade commander Col. John "Eddie" Gray as an invaluable leader. He was stationed at a long-term care medical center before his passing, and the military community mourns alongside his family.

The ambitious pier project faced numerous challenges, including adverse weather conditions and security threats, halting some aid distributions. The Defense Department withdrew the pier on June 28, following the mission's end in July, which saw nearly 20 million pounds of aid moved into Gaza—the largest humanitarian effort in the Middle East.

