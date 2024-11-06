Left Menu

Assam Civil Services Officers Suspended for Defying Transfer Orders

Five Assam Civil Services officers have been suspended after refusing transfers to new positions within the Election Department. The officials, including commissioners and election officers, disobeyed lawful orders, according to Commissioner M S Manivannan. Their refusal to move undermined office protocol and the public interest, leading to disciplinary action.

Assam Civil Services Officers Suspended for Defying Transfer Orders
In a surprising turn of events, five Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers have been suspended due to non-compliance with transfer orders. These officials were directed to join new postings within the Election Department but chose to defy the orders.

The Personnel Department's Commissioner and Secretary, M S Manivannan, issued the suspension orders, which affect Saroj Kumar Deka, Kabyashree Dihingia, Kongkan Jyoti Saikia, Parishmita Dehingia, and Jintu Sarma. Each officer had specific transfer assignments which they refused to accept.

This defiance was considered a breach of protocol and a failure to serve the public interest. The actions have drawn significant attention as the officers were expected to uphold their professional duties amidst the administrative reshuffle.

