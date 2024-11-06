Russia and North Korea Fortify Ties with New Treaty

The Federation Council, Russia's upper legislative house, has ratified a new treaty of partnership with North Korea, showcasing deepening ties between the two nations. The treaty, which includes a mutual defense clause, was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June during Putin's visit to Pyongyang.

This move marks an intensification of cooperation between Russia and North Korea, particularly since the conflict in Ukraine began. Reports from South Korea, Ukraine, and the United States suggest that North Korean troops have been on Russian soil, with plans underway to support Russia's military efforts. Despite these reports, Moscow has remained non-committal, neither confirming nor denying the presence of North Korean soldiers within its borders.

The growing alliance between Russia and North Korea comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, with both countries facing international scrutiny over their military collaborations and strategic partnerships.

