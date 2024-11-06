Left Menu

Doctor's Deadly Deception: Attempted Murder with a Fake Vaccine

A British doctor, Thomas Kwan, has been sentenced to over 31 years in prison for attempting to murder his mother's partner with a fake COVID-19 vaccine. His elaborate plan involved disguising as a nurse and administering poison, aiming to alter the inheritance of a will.

06-11-2024
A British doctor, Thomas Kwan, aged 53, received a prison sentence of more than 31 years for plotting to murder his mother's partner using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine. Kwan orchestrated the elaborate scheme by forging medical documents and disguising himself to administer poison.

The victim, Patrick O'Hara, survived but endured severe complications, including necrotising fasciitis, leading to multiple surgeries. This scheme raised public health concerns, exposing vulnerabilities in the healthcare system.

The prosecutor revealed that greed was the motive, as Kwan wanted to prevent changes in his mother's will that would favor O'Hara. Kwan's research into poisons was extensive, but despite his attempts, O'Hara survived the sinister plot.

