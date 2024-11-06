Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Fee Refund Battle for Medical Students

The Supreme Court has directed the Uttarakhand government and a medical college to respond to a case filed by four students seeking refunds for excess fees paid to retrieve their original documents. The students were compelled to pay substantial fees due to pressing career and academic needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:08 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Fee Refund Battle for Medical Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded responses from the Uttarakhand government and Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Dehradun, concerning a plea by four medical students. The students are seeking refunds amounting to approximately Rs 18 lakh each, allegedly paid as excess fees to secure their original educational documents.

A bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, heeded the arguments presented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, representing the students. Notices were issued to the state government, the mentioned medical college, and the university involved.

The pleadings, initiated by students Jaandeep Singh, Avantika, Heena Nandwani, and Ritika Aneja, highlight that the enforced payment was necessary for urgent NEET-PG counseling and employment opportunities. Despite a Supreme Court order to refund the excess sum, the college retained the funds, prompting further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024