Supreme Court Intervenes in Fee Refund Battle for Medical Students

The Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded responses from the Uttarakhand government and Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Dehradun, concerning a plea by four medical students. The students are seeking refunds amounting to approximately Rs 18 lakh each, allegedly paid as excess fees to secure their original educational documents.

A bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, heeded the arguments presented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, representing the students. Notices were issued to the state government, the mentioned medical college, and the university involved.

The pleadings, initiated by students Jaandeep Singh, Avantika, Heena Nandwani, and Ritika Aneja, highlight that the enforced payment was necessary for urgent NEET-PG counseling and employment opportunities. Despite a Supreme Court order to refund the excess sum, the college retained the funds, prompting further legal action.

