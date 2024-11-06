Left Menu

Punjab Politics: AAP's Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress and BJP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticized Congress and BJP for prioritizing personal gains over public welfare while promoting AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal in the Chabbewal bypoll. Mann highlighted AAP's focus on education, health, and basic amenities as opposed to caste and religion-based politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:25 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann intensified his attack on Congress and the BJP, accusing both parties of consistently prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of Punjab's citizens. The remarks came during Mann's efforts to rally support for AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal in the Chabbewal bypoll.

According to Mann, the ruling family-centric approach of the Congress and BJP has long plagued the state, but citizens rejected this by electing a common man's party in 2022. He noted how the BJP and Congress now have to step out of their comfort zones, accusing them of failing to address fundamental issues like the state's sewage system even after 75 years of independence.

Mann emphasized AAP's commitment to action rather than promises, citing achievements such as free electricity for most households, job creation, and the establishment of Aam Aadmi Clinics. With the upcoming bypolls on November 20, Mann reiterated AAP's focus on tangible development in education, health, and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

