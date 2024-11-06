Empowering Panchayati Raj in Combating Drug Menace

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has highlighted the pivotal role that Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) play in addressing the drug menace within communities. Speaking at a workshop held by the Panchayati Raj Department on Wednesday, Shukla emphasized their proximity to the populace.

The Governor noted that PRIs, through their close connections, can identify individuals at risk of addiction early. This allows them to intervene and provide necessary support, potentially averting the grip of substance abuse before it's too late.

Governor Shukla also stressed the importance of focusing on the youth, describing them as the nation's most precious resource at risk. He advocated for the establishment of local support groups, rehabilitation centers, and counseling services to bolster preventive efforts. Additionally, he acknowledged exemplary Gram Panchayats and unveiled a publication on PRIs' roles in tackling drug issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)