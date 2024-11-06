Court Delays in Landmark Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute

The highly anticipated hearing in the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case, slated for the Allahabad High Court, faced a setback due to court unavailability.

The case, which drew significant public attention, was initially managed by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain until his recent retirement. Subsequently, it was transferred to Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra as per the appointment by the chief justice.

The hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 2 PM but now awaits a new date in accordance with court rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)