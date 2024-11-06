Court Delays in Landmark Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute
The Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute hearing at the Allahabad High Court was postponed due to the court's non-availability. Previously overseen by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain until his retirement, the case is now assigned to Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra. A new date for the hearing will be set.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The highly anticipated hearing in the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case, slated for the Allahabad High Court, faced a setback due to court unavailability.
The case, which drew significant public attention, was initially managed by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain until his recent retirement. Subsequently, it was transferred to Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra as per the appointment by the chief justice.
The hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 2 PM but now awaits a new date in accordance with court rules.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Drama in Karnataka: Actor Darshan's Bail Hearing Adjourned Again
Historic Dispute: Varanasi Court Postpones Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Hearing
Marital rape case: SC fixes pleas against grant of immunity to husbands under penal provisions for hearing after 4 weeks by another bench.
Senate Hearing Revelations: Quiboloy Faces Allegations of Abuse and Trafficking
CJI DY Chandrachud defers hearing on pleas on marital rape, says he will not be able to conclude hearing, render verdict.