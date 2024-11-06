Left Menu

Court Delays in Landmark Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute

The Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute hearing at the Allahabad High Court was postponed due to the court's non-availability. Previously overseen by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain until his retirement, the case is now assigned to Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra. A new date for the hearing will be set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:28 IST
Court Delays in Landmark Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated hearing in the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case, slated for the Allahabad High Court, faced a setback due to court unavailability.

The case, which drew significant public attention, was initially managed by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain until his recent retirement. Subsequently, it was transferred to Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra as per the appointment by the chief justice.

The hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 2 PM but now awaits a new date in accordance with court rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024