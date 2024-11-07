Historic Legal Victory: French Court Rejects Sulu Sultan Heirs' $15 Billion Claim
France's highest civil court rejected an appeal by the heirs of a former sultan seeking $15 billion from Malaysia, concluding a legal battle over an 1878 land deal. The decision, following a challenge by Malaysia's government, deemed the original arbitration award inapplicable and void.
France's highest civil court has drawn a definitive line under a protracted legal dispute by rejecting an appeal from the heirs of a former sultan, who demanded nearly $15 billion from Malaysia's government. The case stems from a historic 1878 land agreement.
Malaysia's law minister hailed the ruling as a 'historic victory,' whereas Paul Cohen, representing the heirs, expressed disappointment, describing the decision as nonsensical. The dispute arose after a French arbitration court awarded the heirs $14.9 billion in 2022, triggering Malaysian asset claims.
A Paris court previously supported the Malaysian government's objection to enforce a partial award, with the Cour de Cassation affirming the decision, declaring the award void. The 1878 agreement, signed between European colonists and the Sultan of Sulu, covered territory in the southern Philippines and parts of modern-day Malaysia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Malaysia
- court
- Sulu
- arbiter
- legal battle
- land deal
- law minister
- sultanate
- history
ALSO READ
Bail Granted: Bushra Bibi's Legal Battle Continues
The High Seas Drama: Paul Watson's Legal Battle in Greenland
AI Chatbot Tragedy: A Mother's Legal Battle Against Character.AI
Harvey Weinstein's Legal Battle Intensifies: New Charges and Delayed Retrial
Controversy Over Tree Felling in Delhi Ridge Ignites Legal Battle