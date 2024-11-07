Left Menu

Brawl in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Special Status Resolution

A heated scuffle erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as BJP MLAs opposed a resolution aimed at restoring Articles 370 and 35A. The confrontation intensified as members were evicted, leading to a physical altercation with marshals. The assembly was adjourned amid ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:08 IST
Brawl in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Special Status Resolution
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce altercation broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday when BJP MLAs clashed with marshals after a directive was issued by the speaker to evict opposition members protesting against a special status resolution.

The uproar began when Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Khursheed displayed a banner demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, provoking BJP members to intervene. The tension escalated into a brawl, resulting in the marshalling out of opposition members.

Despite the adjournment of the assembly, protests persisted as BJP members decried what they termed the 'drama of special status'. This tumultuous session underscored the deep-seated divisions on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

