Brawl in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Special Status Resolution

A fierce altercation broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday when BJP MLAs clashed with marshals after a directive was issued by the speaker to evict opposition members protesting against a special status resolution.

The uproar began when Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Khursheed displayed a banner demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, provoking BJP members to intervene. The tension escalated into a brawl, resulting in the marshalling out of opposition members.

Despite the adjournment of the assembly, protests persisted as BJP members decried what they termed the 'drama of special status'. This tumultuous session underscored the deep-seated divisions on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional provisions.

