Opposition to Boycott JPC Meetings Over Waqf Amendment Bill Dispute
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee announced opposition's boycott of Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Alleging highhandedness by the JPC chairman, he criticized the hectic schedule of meetings and urged the Speaker for deferment. Opposition's future actions remain undecided.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Accusing the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chairman of highhandedness, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee declared that opposition members would boycott the JPC meetings on the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Opposition members are frustrated with the chairman's decision to hold meetings across multiple major cities with a rigorous schedule.
The opposition's response to future actions remains undecided despite verbal assurance from the Lok Sabha Speaker to consider their demands sympathetically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement