Opposition to Boycott JPC Meetings Over Waqf Amendment Bill Dispute

Accusing the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chairman of highhandedness, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee declared that opposition members would boycott the JPC meetings on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Opposition members are frustrated with the chairman's decision to hold meetings across multiple major cities with a rigorous schedule.

The opposition's response to future actions remains undecided despite verbal assurance from the Lok Sabha Speaker to consider their demands sympathetically.

