Left Menu

Opposition to Boycott JPC Meetings Over Waqf Amendment Bill Dispute

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee announced opposition's boycott of Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Alleging highhandedness by the JPC chairman, he criticized the hectic schedule of meetings and urged the Speaker for deferment. Opposition's future actions remain undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:38 IST
Opposition to Boycott JPC Meetings Over Waqf Amendment Bill Dispute
Kalyan Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chairman of highhandedness, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee declared that opposition members would boycott the JPC meetings on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Opposition members are frustrated with the chairman's decision to hold meetings across multiple major cities with a rigorous schedule.

The opposition's response to future actions remains undecided despite verbal assurance from the Lok Sabha Speaker to consider their demands sympathetically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024