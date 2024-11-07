Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Kreminna Balka, a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a Thursday report from Russia's TASS state news agency. The announcement was sourced from the Russian defense ministry.

Despite the report, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the situation on the ground, underscoring the challenges of war coverage marked by conflicting reports and limited access to battle zones.

The strategic capture comes amidst continued hostilities in the region, marking a potential shift in control if verified. This development emphasizes the fluid and volatile nature of territorial control in the ongoing conflict.

