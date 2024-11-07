Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Kreminna Balka: Strategic Gain in Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops have reportedly captured the village of Kreminna Balka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was announced by TASS news agency, citing the Russian defense ministry. However, Reuters couldn't independently verify the report, highlighting the ongoing uncertainty in war reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:52 IST
Russian Forces Seize Kreminna Balka: Strategic Gain in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Kreminna Balka, a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a Thursday report from Russia's TASS state news agency. The announcement was sourced from the Russian defense ministry.

Despite the report, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the situation on the ground, underscoring the challenges of war coverage marked by conflicting reports and limited access to battle zones.

The strategic capture comes amidst continued hostilities in the region, marking a potential shift in control if verified. This development emphasizes the fluid and volatile nature of territorial control in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024