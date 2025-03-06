Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US Supreme Court won't let Trump withhold payment to foreign aid groups

A divided U.S. Supreme Court declined on Wednesday to let President Donald Trump's administration withhold payment to foreign aid organizations for work they already performed for the government as the Republican president moves to pull the plug on American humanitarian projects around the world. Handing a setback to Trump, the court in a 5-4 decision upheld Washington-based U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's order that had called on the administration to promptly release funding to contractors and recipients of grants from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department for their past work.

US mayors defend 'sanctuary city' laws protecting migrants in congressional hearing

Mayors of four of the largest cities in the U.S. appeared before lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday to defend their so-called "sanctuary city" laws, which restrict local officials in helping enforce federal immigration regulations. The Republicans who lead the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee have long criticized such laws, as has U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican who returned to the White House in January promising to deport more unauthorized immigrants, including asylum seekers, than his predecessors.

US judge bars Trump administration from cutting NIH research funding

A U.S. judge on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from carrying out steep cuts to federal grant funding for research that universities and Democratic-led states warn would lead to layoffs, lab closures and a curtailment of scientific and medical studies. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley in Boston issued a nationwide injunction at the request of 22 Democratic state attorneys general, medical associations and universities that argue the National Institutes of Health's planned funding cuts were unlawful.

Exclusive-US Marshals providing security to health secretary Kennedy, email shows

The U.S. Marshals Service is providing security to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an email seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed, in what sources described as an unusual arrangement. The arrangement was disclosed in a February 12 email, in which the HHS Office of the Inspector General said it was winding down its protective services operations. The email said Attorney General Pam Bondi would arrange security for Kennedy going forward.

Dealmaker Michael Grimes expected to lead new US sovereign wealth fund, sources say

Star technology investment banker Michael Grimes, who left Morgan Stanley to take up a senior role in the U.S. Commerce Department last month, is expected to lead the new U.S. sovereign wealth fund that was unveiled by President Donald Trump, two people familiar with the matter said. The discussions about Grimes leading the efforts to create and spearhead the sovereign wealth fund are ongoing and plans could change, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

New York City loses bid for swift return of $80.5 million FEMA migrants grant

A U.S. judge on Wednesday declined to order the Trump administration to immediately return to New York City $80.5 million of grants intended to cover part of the city's cost of housing migrants. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden said the city failed to show irreparable harm, and could still recover the money if it eventually prevailed in the lawsuit. She ruled after an approximately two-hour hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Trump administration allows some CFPB work to resume amid court battle, emails show

Facing a legal challenge over its abrupt decision to halt work last month, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has since Thursday allowed several offices to resume functions that officials say are required by law, according to newly released emails. The authorizations to restart work came several days after the agency had told a court it was committed to meeting its obligations under the law and did not intend to shut itself down, as an employee union and consumer advocates have alleged.

Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

Hundreds of diplomats at the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development have written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio protesting the dismantling of USAID, saying its dismantling undermines U.S. leadership and security and leaves power vacuums for China and Russia to fill. In a cable expected to be filed with the department's internal "dissent channel," which allows diplomats to raise concerns about policy anonymously, the diplomats said the Trump administration's January 20 freeze on almost all foreign aid also endangers American diplomats and forces overseas while putting at risk the lives of millions abroad that depend on U.S. assistance.

US Senate confirms ex-Trump defense lawyer as Deputy Attorney General

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump's former criminal defense attorney Todd Blanche to serve as Deputy Attorney General, the No. 2 role at the Justice Department. Blanche was confirmed in a 52-46 vote, with all Democrats voting against his nomination.

Senate Republicans push to codify DOGE cuts after Musk meeting

U.S. Senate Republicans pushed for Congress to codify spending cuts identified by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court declined to let President Donald Trump withhold payments to foreign aid organizations. After a lunch meeting with Musk, Republican lawmakers acknowledged the 5-4 court ruling did not bode well for White House hopes of taking unilateral action to cut spending allocated by Congress through a controversial process known as impoundment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)